Indian Sensex hits 84,552 as Nifty nears 26,000, adding ₹3.20L/cr
Big day for the Indian stock market!
On Thursday, the Sensex shot up over 600 points to hit 84,552, while Nifty came close to 26,000.
This rally added a whopping ₹3.20 lakh crore to the overall market value, thanks to strong gains in IT, banking and metal stocks (think HCL Tech, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra leading the way).
Nifty IT jumps 7% adds ₹1.7L/cr
IT stocks were on fire: the Nifty IT index jumped 7%, adding ₹1.7 lakh crore from tech giants like TCS and Infosys.
Foreign investors also poured in ₹4,479 crore as India's earnings growth caught their eye.
Plus, big names like Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank kept things upbeat.
Even with minor dips for Bajaj Finserv and Maruti, most investors stayed optimistic as money shifted from US tech into Indian markets looking for stability.