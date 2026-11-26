Big day for the Indian stock market!

On Thursday, the Sensex shot up over 600 points to hit 84,552, while Nifty came close to 26,000.

This rally added a whopping ₹3.20 lakh crore to the overall market value, thanks to strong gains in IT, banking and metal stocks (think HCL Tech, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra leading the way).