Indian solar firms beat US tariff blues with smart moves
Indian solar companies are facing steep new US tariffs—up to 50%—on their exports in 2025, making it much pricier to sell to their biggest market.
To work around this, firms like Vikram Solar are sourcing parts from countries with lower US duties, while Waaree Energies says its supply chain for the US is configured to minimize tariffs and is China-free.
Waaree is also under US investigation for allegedly using Chinese components, but says its supply chain follows all the rules and doesn't use Chinese parts.
India's booming demand for solar at home is cushioning the blow
Even with these hurdles, Indian solar firms say their US orders have not yet been impacted, showing some real resilience and quick thinking.
Plus, India's booming demand for solar at home—helped by government pushes for rooftop panels in millions of households—is cushioning the blow from any export losses.
For anyone interested in how global trade shifts can shake up clean energy, this is a story of smart pivots and staying power.