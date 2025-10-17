Indian solar firms beat US tariff blues with smart moves Business Oct 17, 2025

Indian solar companies are facing steep new US tariffs—up to 50%—on their exports in 2025, making it much pricier to sell to their biggest market.

To work around this, firms like Vikram Solar are sourcing parts from countries with lower US duties, while Waaree Energies says its supply chain for the US is configured to minimize tariffs and is China-free.

Waaree is also under US investigation for allegedly using Chinese components, but says its supply chain follows all the rules and doesn't use Chinese parts.