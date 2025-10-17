Lenskart raises ₹430 crore ahead of ₹8,000 crore IPO

Lenskart's valuation could reach $10 billion

Lenskart is known for its tech-driven approach to selling glasses, both online and in stores.

The upcoming IPO will include a ₹2,150 crore fresh issue and a secondary sale of 132 million shares by existing investors like TPG Growth and Kedaara Capital.

Lenskart's valuation could jump to $8-10 billion, up from $5 billion last year, with backers including SoftBank and Temasek.