Lenskart raises ₹430 crore ahead of ₹8,000 crore IPO
Lenskart, the eyewear brand started by Peyush Bansal, just raised ₹430 crore from big investors like DMart's Radhakishan Damani and SBI Mutual Fund.
This fresh funding is part of its ₹8,000 crore IPO, which is expected to hit the markets in early November 2025.
Lenskart's valuation could reach $10 billion
Lenskart is known for its tech-driven approach to selling glasses, both online and in stores.
The upcoming IPO will include a ₹2,150 crore fresh issue and a secondary sale of 132 million shares by existing investors like TPG Growth and Kedaara Capital.
Lenskart's valuation could jump to $8-10 billion, up from $5 billion last year, with backers including SoftBank and Temasek.
Strong FY25 performance and ongoing expansion
Lenskart made a strong comeback this year, posting a ₹297 crore net profit on ₹6,652 crore revenue in FY25 after reporting a small loss in FY24.
The company continues to expand rapidly across India and internationally, blending online convenience with offline experiences.