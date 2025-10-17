Invest in gold with Jio Gold 24K Days: Here's how Business Oct 17, 2025

Jio Financial Services has rolled out "Jio Gold 24K Days," letting you start investing in 24kt gold for as little as ₹10—right in time for Dhanteras and Diwali.

If you buy gold through the JioFinance or MyJio app between October 18-23, 2025, you'll get a 2% bonus on your purchase and a shot at prizes worth up to ₹10 lakh.