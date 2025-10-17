Next Article
Invest in gold with Jio Gold 24K Days: Here's how
Business
Jio Financial Services has rolled out "Jio Gold 24K Days," letting you start investing in 24kt gold for as little as ₹10—right in time for Dhanteras and Diwali.
If you buy gold through the JioFinance or MyJio app between October 18-23, 2025, you'll get a 2% bonus on your purchase and a shot at prizes worth up to ₹10 lakh.
Mega prize draw for investments over ₹20,000
If you invest over ₹20,000, you'll be entered into a Mega Prize Draw for rewards like smartphones, TVs, and gold coins.
Winners will be notified by email and SMS on October 27, 2025.
All purchases are fully digital and secure, so no need to visit a store—just tap and invest at the current market price.