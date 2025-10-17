India's forex reserves drop by $2.18 billion: Here's how
India's foreign exchange reserves slipped to $697.78 billion for the week ending October 10, 2025.
That's a $2.18 billion drop from the previous week, mainly because foreign currency assets took a hit.
A closer look at the numbers
Most of the fall—about $5.61 billion—came from foreign currency assets, which are basically India's holdings in big global currencies like the euro, pound, and yen.
These values shift with the US dollar, so even small changes can make a difference.
Gold and Special Drawing Rights are also part of the reserves, but the dip is worth noticing.
Why do forex reserves matter?
The Reserve Bank of India steps in to keep the rupee steady and prevent wild swings, not to lock the exchange rate but to keep things stable.
Strong forex reserves are like a financial safety net—they help India handle surprises from global markets and keep investor confidence up.