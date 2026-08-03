Indian startups lose unicorn status for 12 firms amid correction

Unacademy is being acquired by upGrad in an all-stock deal worth $300 million to $400 million, a big drop from its earlier $3.44 billion valuation.

The pace of new unicorns has slowed dramatically: only five startups hit the $1 billion mark in 2024 compared to 44 in 2021.

Investors are now backing deep tech and sustainable growth instead of just consumer apps or fintech trends.