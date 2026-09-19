Indian startups raise $61.8 million and Flam secures $40 million Series B

Indian startups pulled in $61.8 million this week, with most of the action coming from growth and early-stage funding rounds.

Bengaluru's AI interactive content startup Flam grabbed headlines by raising $40 million in a Series B round led by QED Investors.

On the early-stage front, 14 deals brought in $21.8 million, with VerifAIX landing a notable $5 million seed investment.