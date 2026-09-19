Indian startups raise $61.8 million and Flam secures $40 million Series B
Indian startups pulled in $61.8 million this week, with most of the action coming from growth and early-stage funding rounds.
Bengaluru's AI interactive content startup Flam grabbed headlines by raising $40 million in a Series B round led by QED Investors.
On the early-stage front, 14 deals brought in $21.8 million, with VerifAIX landing a notable $5 million seed investment.
Unstop acquires PerspectAI for talent assessments
Unstop made waves by acquiring PerspectAI to boost its platform with AI-powered talent assessments.
Other fresh funding included VerifAIX, DheyaTech, Firi, UniqYou, Enlight Metals, TRUE ARTIS, Kiddo, 1312 Interactive, Factrika, Physioplus Healthcare, and Peep Beauty.
Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR stood out as the week's top startup hotspots, especially for e-commerce and health tech deals.
Even though total funding dropped over 82% from last week, new appointments like CarDekho co-founder and CEO Amit Jain as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director at Bluestone and former Adobe Systems India MD Naresh Chand Gupta as an independent director at Info Edge show India's startup scene is still buzzing with energy and fresh ideas.