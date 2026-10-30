Indian stocks mostly flat as Sensex inches up 6.15 points

Crude oil jumped to $116.10 a barrel, making things tougher for India since we import so much of it. Ongoing tensions in the Middle East aren't helping either. They could push up inflation and business costs.

Midcap and smallcap stocks took a hit, and with big earnings reports from Reliance and Sun Pharma coming up, investors are feeling cautious.

The market's India VIX, the market volatility gage, even spiked 3.55%.