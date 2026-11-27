Indian stocks rally as ₹1.43L/cr turnover and $16bn-plus lift Nifty
November was a big month for Indian stocks, with daily trading turnover reaching ₹1.43 lakh crore, the highest in half a year.
This surge came as foreign investors put more than $16 billion into Indian shares, helping the Nifty 50 jump more than 11% in November, its best monthly run since late 2020.
Delivery 42% as analysts cautiously upbeat
More trades actually led to real share transfers this month, with the delivery volume ratio rising to 42%.
Analysts are upbeat about India's markets thanks to strong company profits and consumer demand, but they're keeping an eye on high prices and global uncertainty.