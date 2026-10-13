Indian stocks rise as Sensex jumps 561.62 points to 72,486.30
Business
Tuesday morning saw the Indian stock market kick off with a solid boost: Sensex jumped 561.62 points to reach 72,486.30, and Nifty climbed past 22,500.
The mood was mostly upbeat as more stocks declined than advanced.
Bargain buying, India VIX down 3%
Investors were snapping up shares at lower prices, fueling the rise.
Plus, market volatility dipped (India VIX fell by 3%), which helped keep things steady.
Analysts pointed out that unless Nifty drops below 22,300, there's not much to worry about right now, so overall vibes stayed positive.