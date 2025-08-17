Next Article
IndianOil to make jet fuel from recycled cooking oil
IndianOil just got the green light to make Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) at its Panipat refinery in Haryana, using old cooking oil collected from hotels and restaurants.
This move supports India's plan to have at least 1% SAF blended into aviation fuel by 2027, and production is set to kick off later this year with a target of 35,000 tons annually.
IndianOil's other sustainability projects
By recycling used cooking oil into jet fuel, IndianOil is helping cut down emissions from air travel—one step closer to India's goal of net-zero carbon by 2070.
Beyond SAF, IndianOil is also building a plant in Gujarat to reduce imports for paint ingredients and teaming up with L&T for a big green hydrogen project at Panipat.