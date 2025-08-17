IndianOil to make jet fuel from recycled cooking oil Business Aug 17, 2025

IndianOil just got the green light to make Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) at its Panipat refinery in Haryana, using old cooking oil collected from hotels and restaurants.

This move supports India's plan to have at least 1% SAF blended into aviation fuel by 2027, and production is set to kick off later this year with a target of 35,000 tons annually.