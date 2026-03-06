India's 1st 3D subsurface mapping tech to boost airport upgrades
Genesys International just dropped India's first 3D subsurface mapping tech, landing a ₹17.38 crore deal to conduct 3D subsurface mapping at six Adani Group airports, including Mumbai and Ahmedabad.
This means airport teams can now spot underground pipes and cables way more accurately, making construction and repairs a whole lot smarter.
The system combines 3D ground-penetrating radar (GPR) with high-precision lidar, creating super-detailed 3D maps of everything under and around the airport.
It offers high-precision mapping, helping planners locate underground utilities more accurately and reduce the risk of excavation-related damage.
Genesys is building on its experience from big projects in India and Saudi Arabia.
Chairman Sajid Malik summed it up: the technology will help meet the precision requirements for modernizing infrastructure.
Basically, this could make airport upgrades across India faster, safer, and less disruptive.