India's 1st 3D subsurface mapping tech to boost airport upgrades

The system combines 3D ground-penetrating radar (GPR) with high-precision lidar, creating super-detailed 3D maps of everything under and around the airport. It offers high-precision mapping, helping planners locate underground utilities more accurately and reduce the risk of excavation-related damage.

Genesys is building on its experience from big projects in India and Saudi Arabia.

Chairman Sajid Malik summed it up: the technology will help meet the precision requirements for modernizing infrastructure.

Basically, this could make airport upgrades across India faster, safer, and less disruptive.