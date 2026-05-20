India's $250 billion IT services industry faces AI disruption

AI creates demand for tech talent

AI will cut down on repetitive work, but there's a silver lining: tech experts who can build and manage AI are going to be in high demand.

Jain points out that midsize companies might adapt quicker than the big players, shaking up who leads the market soon.

Plus, expect Indian firms to make more global moves, cross-border acquisitions abroad to build consulting capabilities as everyone races to keep up with AI.

Despite layoff worries, experts are optimistic: if Indian IT adapts fast, there's still plenty of room for growth.