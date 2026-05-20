India's $250 billion IT services industry faces AI disruption
India's huge $250 billion IT services industry is getting a major reality check as artificial intelligence, or AI, starts to replace old-school outsourcing.
Consulting firm Kearney says companies need to move fast and rethink their approach: less about hiring armies of coders, more about helping clients transform with smarter tech.
Siddharth Jain from Kearney says, "That's what needs to happen," or "I do think some of them are on that journey, not all."
AI creates demand for tech talent
AI will cut down on repetitive work, but there's a silver lining: tech experts who can build and manage AI are going to be in high demand.
Jain points out that midsize companies might adapt quicker than the big players, shaking up who leads the market soon.
Plus, expect Indian firms to make more global moves, cross-border acquisitions abroad to build consulting capabilities as everyone races to keep up with AI.
Despite layoff worries, experts are optimistic: if Indian IT adapts fast, there's still plenty of room for growth.