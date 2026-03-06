India's average salary growth to hit 9.1% in 2026: Aon

India is on track for the world's highest average salary jump in 2026, with pay expected to rise by 9.1% in 2026, up from 8.9% in 2025, says Aon's latest survey of more than 1,400 companies across industries.

Real estate, NBFCs, and automotive sectors to see largest hikes Real estate and infrastructure jobs are set to see the largest hikes at 10.2%, followed closely by NBFCs (10.1%), and both automotive and engineering design services (9.9%).

Companies are also seeing fewer people quitting, thanks to smarter hiring and better engagement across industries.

How India fares against global peers India's salary growth easily beats countries like China (about 5%), the US (4.3%), Brazil (4.9%), Singapore (just over 4%), and Germany (3.9%).

Despite global uncertainty and inflation worries, steady demand is helping Indian paychecks grow faster than almost anywhere else.