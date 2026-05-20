India's CCI chair warns of AI data monopolies, seeks enforcement

Personalized AI pricing in e-commerce, ride-hailing

AI isn't just powering your favorite apps: it's also being used by companies to tweak prices on the fly, sometimes giving better deals to certain people while keeping prices unchanged for others.

This is especially common in e-commerce and ride-hailing apps.

The CCI wants companies to keep a check on their own AI systems, and it plans to boost its own tech skills so it can keep up with these fast-moving changes and make sure digital markets stay fair for everyone.