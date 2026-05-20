India's CCI chair warns of AI data monopolies, seeks enforcement
India's competition watchdog is turning its attention to how AI is changing the game online.
Competition Commission of India Chairperson Ravneet Kaur flagged worries about "data monopolies" and pointed out that it's getting harder to spot unfair practices because AI systems aren't always transparent.
She called for stronger enforcement and a closer look at how these tech tools might hurt fair competition.
Personalized AI pricing in e-commerce, ride-hailing
AI isn't just powering your favorite apps: it's also being used by companies to tweak prices on the fly, sometimes giving better deals to certain people while keeping prices unchanged for others.
This is especially common in e-commerce and ride-hailing apps.
The CCI wants companies to keep a check on their own AI systems, and it plans to boost its own tech skills so it can keep up with these fast-moving changes and make sure digital markets stay fair for everyone.