India's clean energy boom creates CXO roles starting at ₹2.5cr
Business
India's move toward clean energy is opening up tons of new career paths: think sustainability consultants, energy management pros, and green hydrogen experts.
Big names like Schneider Electric, ReNew, L&T, and Navitas Solar are on a hiring spree.
Leadership roles in renewables are especially hot right now, with CXO salaries starting at ₹25 million.
Reliance announces 200,000 clean energy jobs
To fill these roles, firms are recruiting folks from oil and gas backgrounds and even bringing in global experts from places like Germany and the US
Schneider Electric alone has over 38,000 employees in India.
Meanwhile, Reliance Industries just announced it will create 200,000 clean energy jobs as part of its new initiative, a major boost for anyone interested in India's green future.