India's data centers growth fuels cloud and AI chip demand
Business
India's data centers are growing fast, and that's great news for anyone interested in tech.
With more demand for cloud, AI, and digital services, there's a huge need for advanced chips: think CPUs, GPUs, and AI accelerators.
By 2030, these centers could use nearly 3% of the world's electricity!
Navin Bishnoi urges chip industry collaboration
Startups like LightSpeed Photonics and Chipspirit are working on cool solutions like faster connections and better security for all that data flying around.
But as Navin Bishnoi, Chairperson, IESA, points out, building a strong chip industry in India takes teamwork: startups, universities, and big companies all need to work together to make it happen.