India's defense budget hits all-time high, focuses on homegrown tech

Why it matters

Three-fourths of the modernisation budget is earmarked for Indian-made gear under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat push—meaning more jobs and less reliance on imports.

The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) also got a funding boost to work on next-gen tech such as AI and other emerging technologies.

While India's focus on capital expenditure is slightly behind countries like the US or UK/EU, this budget shows a clear commitment to modernizing forces with homegrown innovation and supporting private sector growth in defense manufacturing.