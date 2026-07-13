India's defense exports to reach ₹50,000 cr by FY2029
Business
India's defense exports are expected to hit ₹50,000 crore by FY2029, up from ₹38,400 crore in FY2026.
This boost is mostly thanks to homegrown technology like Akash missiles and BrahMos.
A Kotak report says competitive pricing, simpler export rules, and stronger global partnerships are helping India make its mark.
India local procurement crosses 70%
While the US made up half of India's defense exports between FY2019-24, countries like Armenia and those in Europe are now showing interest too.
Local buying has crossed 70% due to policy changes and import bans.
Plus, military drones are taking off: India could spend up to $30 billion on them over the next decade, with companies like Bharat Electronics set to benefit.