India's Department of Telecommunications asks TRAI to revisit net neutrality
Business
India's Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is asking TRAI to revisit net neutrality rules, which were based on TRAI's 2017 recommendations.
With 5G and emerging services like network slicing, DoT says it's time to rethink how we keep the internet fair, open, and transparent for everyone, while letting technology grow.
DoT seeks framework protecting online fairness
As more people use data-heavy apps and new technology like Airtel's Fast Lane pops up, questions about equal access are getting louder.
The DoT wants a regulatory framework that remains relevant and future-ready and protects users from discrimination, making sure innovation doesn't come at the cost of fairness online.