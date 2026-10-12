India's direct selling sector posts ₹23,522 cr FY2024-25 sales
Business
India's direct selling scene just hit a new high, raking in ₹23,522 crore in sales for FY2024-25, a solid jump from ₹16,776 crore in 2019-20.
With a steady 7% annual growth rate, the sector is clearly on the rise and catching more attention than ever.
India 91L sellers nearly half women
There are now 91 active lakh direct sellers across India (up from 72 lakh), and nearly half are women.
Maharashtra leads the way in sales, with wellness products alone accounting for about 61% of sales; with cosmetics and personal care, the share rises to 86%.
While most sellers say they're happy with current rules and rely on this income, many still hope for smoother banking access and consistent regulations to keep things moving forward.