India's Ethanol Blended Petrol 20% saves ₹38,000cr yearly in imports
Business
India's Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) program is making a big impact: by mixing 20% ethanol with petrol, it's set to save the country about ₹38,000 crore each year in oil imports.
This move is part of a larger plan running till 2025, shaped by experts from NITI Aayog, car makers, and fuel companies.
India's EBP saves ₹1.97Lcr, cuts crude
From Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2014-15 to ESY 2025-26 (up to June 2026), the EBP program has already saved over ₹1.97 lakh crore in foreign exchange and cut out 316 lakh tons of crude oil.
It's also helped reduce CO2 emissions by nearly 952 lakh tons.
On top of that, millions of bikes and cars run smoothly on ethanol blends, and farmers are expected to earn ₹40,000 crore in FY26 (2025-26) thanks to the initiative.