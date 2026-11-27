India's foreign exchange reserves fall $4.4 billion to $700.89 billion
India's foreign exchange reserves slipped by $4.4 billion in the week ended November 20, 2026, landing at $700.89 billion as of November 20, 2026, according to the RBI.
This follows a much bigger drop the previous reporting week and signals that things are still pretty volatile on the financial front.
Gold reserves down $4.1 billion
Most of the decline came from gold reserves, which went down by $4.1 billion to $94.52 billion.
Foreign currency assets, which move around depending on how currencies like the euro and yen perform against the US dollar, also took a hit, dropping by $266 million to $583.19 billion.
On top of that, India's holdings with the IMF dipped slightly too, but not by much compared to everything else.