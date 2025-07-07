India's fuel demand dips 4.7% in June

Gasoline sales fell almost 7% from May

Gasoline sales fell almost 7% from May but were up nearly 7% compared to last year.

Diesel stayed strong, rising about 1.6% year-on-year.

LPG (cooking gas) dipped from last month but jumped over 9% versus last June.

Analyst Giovanni Staunovo points out these ups and downs are normal for India during the monsoon season—so don't be surprised if things bounce back later in the year.