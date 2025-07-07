Next Article
India's fuel demand dips 4.7% in June
India's fuel use dropped by 4.7% in June, landing at 20.31 million metric tons—a pretty typical seasonal slowdown, according to the oil ministry.
Even with this dip, overall demand was still nearly 2% higher than last year, showing that long-term growth is holding steady.
Gasoline sales fell almost 7% from May
Gasoline sales fell almost 7% from May but were up nearly 7% compared to last year.
Diesel stayed strong, rising about 1.6% year-on-year.
LPG (cooking gas) dipped from last month but jumped over 9% versus last June.
Analyst Giovanni Staunovo points out these ups and downs are normal for India during the monsoon season—so don't be surprised if things bounce back later in the year.