Nifty Bank index experiences 0.15% decline

Nifty and Sensex barely moved today

Even though banking was down, the Nifty50 and Sensex barely moved—both finishing just above flat.

Out of all Nifty stocks, nearly half rose while the rest slipped.

Meanwhile, JG Chemicals and PC Jeweller hit fresh 52-week highs, but Dreamfolks Services dropped to a new low—showing how different sectors are having very different days on the market.