Nifty Bank index experiences 0.15% decline
Monday saw the Nifty Bank index dip slightly by 0.15%, closing at 56,949.2.
Still, Punjab National Bank stood out with a 1.5% gain, while Kotak Mahindra and Bank of Baroda also edged up.
On the flip side, banks like SBI and ICICI ended the day in the red.
Nifty and Sensex barely moved today
Even though banking was down, the Nifty50 and Sensex barely moved—both finishing just above flat.
Out of all Nifty stocks, nearly half rose while the rest slipped.
Meanwhile, JG Chemicals and PC Jeweller hit fresh 52-week highs, but Dreamfolks Services dropped to a new low—showing how different sectors are having very different days on the market.