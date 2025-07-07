Stock market sees Nifty Realty index rise
The Nifty Realty index barely budged on Monday, inching up just 0.08% to close at 972.75.
While most stocks were flat or down, Brigade Enterprises and Prestige Estates stood out with gains of 1.71% and 1.09%.
Meanwhile, Raymond and Oberoi Realty slipped over 1%.
Brigade, Prestige up
It's a snapshot of how real estate stocks are moving when the overall vibe is pretty cautious.
If you're tracking market trends or thinking about investing, these small shifts show where investor interest is peeking through—even when most are playing it safe.
Nifty, Sensex close almost flat
The bigger picture was just as quiet: the Nifty50 closed almost flat at around 25,461.3, and the Sensex hovered near 83,442.5.
Some shares like JP Power and PC Jeweller were buzzing with activity, while others hit new highs or lows—showing that confidence is still pretty mixed across sectors right now.