JioBlackRock NFOs attract massive investor participation
JioBlackRock, the new joint venture between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock, kicked off its first-ever New Fund Offers (NFOs) and raised a massive ₹17,800 crore (about $2.1 billion) in just three days.
Over 67,000 retail investors and more than 90 institutions jumped in between June 30 and July 2.
Investors confident in tech-driven approach to managing risk
The money came through three short-term investment options—Overnight Fund, Liquid Fund, and Money Market Fund—designed for people who want low-risk ways to grow their cash quickly.
The strong turnout shows that investors are pretty confident in JioBlackRock's tech-driven approach to managing risk.
This debut puts JioBlackRock among India's top 15 asset managers
This debut puts JioBlackRock among India's top 15 asset managers by debt assets—a big leap for a brand-new player.
Thanks to the JioFinance and MyJio apps, investing is made simple and digital-first for everyone looking to get started.