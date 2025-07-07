JioBlackRock NFOs attract massive investor participation Business Jul 07, 2025

JioBlackRock, the new joint venture between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock, kicked off its first-ever New Fund Offers (NFOs) and raised a massive ₹17,800 crore (about $2.1 billion) in just three days.

Over 67,000 retail investors and more than 90 institutions jumped in between June 30 and July 2.