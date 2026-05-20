India's gold loans surge over 50% to ₹18.6L/cr FY2026
Business
Gold loans just had a massive moment in India, growing by over 50% in FY 2026 and hitting ₹18.6 lakh crore.
Thanks to rising gold prices and more people looking for safe ways to borrow cash, gold-backed loans have become the go-to option for many.
Indian gold loans outpace retail loans
Gold loans outpaced every other type of retail loan this year, with bigger average loan sizes and better repayment rates too.
They played a big part in pushing India's total retail lending up 16.6%, showing how borrowing against your jewelry is now both popular and seen as pretty reliable by banks.