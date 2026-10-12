India's inflation hits 5.54% in September 2026 above RBI target

With everyday essentials like onions and ginger getting pricier (food inflation hit a steep 7.74%), the RBI raised interest rates by 25 basis points last week and shifted its monetary policy stance to calibrated tightening.

They've also bumped up their inflation forecast for FY27 to 5.2%, warning that patchy monsoons and changing global oil prices could push costs even higher soon.

Economists say this combo of rising prices and higher rates might make it tougher for families to manage budgets, and could further complicate the central bank's policy decisions.