India's inflation ticks up, but still under RBI's radar

Food inflation stayed negative at -2.71%, thanks mostly to big drops in veggie and pulse prices (down over 18% and 15%). But those price cuts aren't as steep as last month, so the relief at the grocery store is easing up a bit.

Mixed bag across categories and regions

While fuel, housing, and clothing inflation actually cooled off a little, rural areas saw inflation jump from almost zero to 0.76%.

Urban folks felt it more too, with their rate rising to 2.03%.

Month-on-month, overall inflation picked up speed as food price drops slowed down—so while things aren't out of control, wallets might feel a bit tighter for now.