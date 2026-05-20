India's infrastructure index edges up 1.7% in April 2026
Business
India's infrastructure sector saw a modest boost, growing 1.7% in April 2026, just a bit higher than March's 1.2%, according to new government data.
This index covers key areas like coal, crude oil, steel, cement, and electricity, and is closely watched since it makes up a big chunk of the country's overall industrial output.
India's cement jumps 9.4%, energy slips
Cement led the way with a strong 9.4% jump compared with last year, while steel and electricity also posted solid gains (6.2% and 4.1%).
But not everything was rosy: coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and fertilizers all slipped in April 2026, showing some ongoing challenges for India's energy industries.
India's infrastructure growth cooled post-COVID-19
Since then, though, growth rates have cooled off quite a bit as things settle down post-COVID-19.