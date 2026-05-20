India's infrastructure index edges up 1.7% in April 2026 Business May 20, 2026

India's infrastructure sector saw a modest boost, growing 1.7% in April 2026, just a bit higher than March's 1.2%, according to new government data.

This index covers key areas like coal, crude oil, steel, cement, and electricity, and is closely watched since it makes up a big chunk of the country's overall industrial output.