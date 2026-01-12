India's IPO boom sets new highs for fundraising and banker fees
India's IPO scene in 2025 broke records again, raising ₹1.95 trillion ($21.6 billion)—up from ₹1.73 trillion last year.
More companies are hitting the stock market, making this the second year in a row of all-time high fundraising.
Bankers cash in as fees climb
Investment banks made $417 million from IPO underwriting fees last year, their highest ever.
The average fee per deal rose to 1.86% of the IPO value, which is even higher than Hong Kong's 1.5%.
India is now leading Asia in terms of how much bankers earn per IPO.
Who topped the charts?
Axis Bank took the top spot by earning $34.3 million from IPO advisory work, closely followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank at $32.7 million.
Some firms saw huge jumps—Motilal Oswal's fee income shot up nearly 400%, and IIFL Capital Services grew theirs by 90%.
What's driving this surge?
Bankers say more companies want long-term advice—not just for launching an IPO but also for what comes after, like supporting liquidity and ownership transitions.
Easier listing rules and more interest from regular investors have helped fuel this boom too.