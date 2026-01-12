India's IPO boom sets new highs for fundraising and banker fees

India's IPO scene in 2025 broke records again, raising ₹1.95 trillion ($21.6 billion)—up from ₹1.73 trillion last year. More companies are hitting the stock market, making this the second year in a row of all-time high fundraising.

Bankers cash in as fees climb Investment banks made $417 million from IPO underwriting fees last year, their highest ever.

The average fee per deal rose to 1.86% of the IPO value, which is even higher than Hong Kong's 1.5%.

India is now leading Asia in terms of how much bankers earn per IPO.

Who topped the charts? Axis Bank took the top spot by earning $34.3 million from IPO advisory work, closely followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank at $32.7 million.

Some firms saw huge jumps—Motilal Oswal's fee income shot up nearly 400%, and IIFL Capital Services grew theirs by 90%.