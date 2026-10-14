India's IT-BPM seeks freshers with AI, ML, data engineering, cybersecurity
Business
Landing a first job in India's IT-BPM sector is all about having the right tech skills now.
Companies are focusing on freshers who know AI, machine learning, data engineering, or cybersecurity, since these areas are shaping how businesses work today.
Fresh hiring set to hit 210,000
Fresh hiring is set to hit 210,000 by fiscal 2027, with most roles coming from IT services firms.
There's also a shift toward recruiting more talent from Tier II and III cities for specialized skills, not just headcount.
If you're good at AI, starting salaries can go up to ₹2,200,000 per year, showing just how much these advanced skills matter now.