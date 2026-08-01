India's July GST collections at 2.11L/cr up 15.4% net 1.81L/cr
Business
India's GST collections reached ₹2.11 lakh crore in July, a 15.4% jump from last year. The boost came from both stronger spending at home and a big rise in taxes collected on imports.
After refunds, the net GST revenue stood at ₹1.81 lakh crore, showing steady growth.
Haryana tops GST growth, others decline
Haryana led the pack with a 25% increase in GST collection, while Gujarat and Telangana weren't far behind at 19%.
Punjab, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka also saw solid gains.
On the flip side, states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Tamil Nadu actually collected less than last year.