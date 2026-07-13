India's June exports rise but imports surge, widening trade deficit
Business
India's exports got a solid boost in June 2026, rising 15.5% to $40.41 billion thanks to strong demand for engineering goods, petroleum products, and electronics.
But with imports jumping even higher, up nearly 31% to $70.84 billion, the country's trade deficit widened sharply compared to last year.
India's services exports $33.03B, imports $17.92B
The services sector saw steady growth too: exports edged up to $33.03 billion and imports hit $17.92 billion in June.
Altogether, India's total exports (goods plus services) reached $73.45 billion for the month, but overall imports were higher at $88.76 billion, leaving a much bigger trade gap than last year.