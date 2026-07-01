India's June GST ₹1.95L/cr up nearly 14% driven by imports
Business
India's GST revenue for June 2026 climbed to ₹1.95 lakh crore, up nearly 14% from last year.
The big driver? Imports, which saw tax collections soar by 34.6% to ₹60,038 crore, much faster than domestic growth, which rose by a more modest 6.5%.
Net GST ₹1.62L/cr after ₹32,436cr refunds
After issuing refunds worth ₹32,436 crore (up nearly 30%), the net GST revenue stood at approximately ₹1.62 lakh crore, an 11.2% increase overall.
State-wise, Uttar Pradesh led with a strong 19% growth in domestic GST collections, while Assam (17%) and Punjab (14%) also did well.
On the flip side, Tamil Nadu dipped slightly by 2%, and Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh both dropped by 5%.