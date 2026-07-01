India's June GST ₹1.95L/cr up nearly 14% driven by imports

Net GST ₹1.62L/cr after ₹32,436cr refunds

After issuing refunds worth ₹32,436 crore (up nearly 30%), the net GST revenue stood at approximately ₹1.62 lakh crore, an 11.2% increase overall.

State-wise, Uttar Pradesh led with a strong 19% growth in domestic GST collections, while Assam (17%) and Punjab (14%) also did well.

On the flip side, Tamil Nadu dipped slightly by 2%, and Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh both dropped by 5%.