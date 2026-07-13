India's June trade deficit hits $30.43 billion despite export growth

Exports to Gulf nations more than doubled this spring after India switched up its shipping routes, hitting $5.3 billion in May.

On top of that, a new UK trade deal kicks off this month and an EU agreement is on the horizon for next year.

With oil prices easing after an interim U.S.-Iran peace deal and the rupee staying weak (which actually helps exporters), experts like Goldman Sachs are now predicting India's economy could grow even faster by 2026.