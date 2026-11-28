India's M&A value falls to $116.2B, lowest since September 2025
India's mergers and acquisitions market is still buzzing with plenty of deals, but the total money involved has dropped sharply, down to $116.2 billion by October, its lowest since September 2025.
Indian companies made up 3.4% of global deal value in April-October, down from 14.4% a year ago.
Materials lead Indian M&A, tech slumps
The tech sector's share in Indian mergers and acquisitions fell hard this year (from 14.4% to just 3.4%), even as big global tech deals happened elsewhere.
Instead, the materials sector is leading the way with more frequent but smaller transactions.