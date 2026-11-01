India's net direct tax collections rise 11.76% to ₹14.42L/cr
India's net direct tax collection hit ₹14.42 lakh crore by November 10, up 11.76% year-on-year, according to official data.
This boost mainly comes from stronger corporate taxes and a big surge in securities transaction tax (STT) collections.
So far, the government has achieved over half of its full-year direct tax target for FY27.
STT 52% surge corporate taxes 18%
Net corporate tax receipts grew by 18% to ₹6.32 lakh crore, while net non-corporate tax collections grew 5.3%.
Meanwhile, STT collections soared 52% as market trading picked up.
Even after refunding ₹3.08 lakh crore to taxpayers, overall gross collections are up 14%.
The government is aiming for a total of ₹26.97 lakh crore in direct taxes this year, a solid step up from last year's numbers.