India's new labor code allows optional 4 day workweek
Business
India's new labor code now lets you choose a four-day workweek, so you can fit the usual 48 hours into fewer, longer days (up to 12 hours each, breaks included).
The catch? It's totally optional; your boss can't make you do it without your OK.
Indian sectors split, overtime pays double
Tech companies, startups, and global centers could jump on this flexible schedule first, while fields like health care or retail may find it tougher to pull off.
No matter what, overtime rules still apply: any hours beyond 48 hours a week mean double pay, so your rights stay protected even if you pick longer days.