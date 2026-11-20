India's October crude imports climb to 23.31 million metric tons
India's crude oil imports climbed 4.7% in October 2026, reaching 23.31 million metric tons, mainly because more people are using fuel and private refiners are snapping up discounted Russian oil.
At the same time, India cut back slightly on importing finished petroleum products, choosing to focus on bringing in more crude to keep up with local demand.
India's yearly crude imports increase 11%
Compared with last year, crude imports were up a solid 11%, showing just how much energy needs have grown.
Reliance Industries boosted its Russian oil buys by nearly 10%, averaging almost 400,000 barrels a day.
On top of that, India's fuel consumption hit its highest point since March, and petroleum product exports grew by nearly 3% year on year, so it has been a busy month for the country's energy sector.