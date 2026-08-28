India's petroleum product exports rise over 8% in July 2026
Business
India's petroleum product exports climbed over 8% in July 2026, with diesel leading the way: exports hit 2.4 million tons, up from last year's 2.2 million tons.
The spike came as global diesel shortages pushed up prices and made refining especially profitable for Indian companies.
Russia ban boosts Indian fuel exports
After Russia banned its own diesel exports, countries turned to India for fuel.
Plus, steady crude oil supplies, helped by a U.S.-Iran cease-fire, kept Indian refineries running smoothly.
With strong demand from South Asia, Africa, and Europe, India is now a major player in the global fuel market.
To keep local supplies steady, the government also put extra taxes on refiners and required them to serve domestic needs first before exporting any surplus.