India's Power Ministry seeks Cabinet extension of PSDF through 2031
Business
India's Power Ministry wants the Cabinet to extend the Power System Development Fund (PSDF) through 2031, with ₹1,103 crore set aside for FY27.
The PSDF keeps the country's electricity grid stable and reliable by funding crucial projects that don't make money on their own but are needed to keep the lights on.
PSDF funds grid upgrades for renewables
With more renewables like solar and wind joining the grid, making sure everything runs smoothly is getting trickier.
The PSDF helps modernize transmission systems and supports upgrades so green energy doesn't go to waste.
A recent Crisil report even warned that without better long-term planning, over 35 gigawatts of clean power could be at risk by FY27, showing just how vital this fund is for India's energy future.