India's registered investors hit 13.2cr but monthly signups slow
India's stock market is seeing a major shift: registered investors have jumped from 2.7 crore in FY2019 to 13 crore in April 2026, later reaching 13.2 crore by July 2026.
This huge leap is thanks to easier digital sign-ups and financial education drives, including nearly 18,000 awareness events in FY26 that reached around 9.4 lakh participants.
Still, the pace of new sign-ups has slowed lately, dropping to about 10.9 lakh per month so far in FY2027 compared to the high of 17.5 lakh in FY2025, likely because it has normalized after the surge during the retail-investing boom.
North India adds over 4cr investors
North India stands out with its investor base growing over six times since FY2019, adding more than four crore new investors.
Maharashtra stays on top with the most registrations (15.5%), followed by Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.
Interestingly, while big states still lead in numbers, their overall share has dipped, showing that investing is catching on across more parts of India than ever before.