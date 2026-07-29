India's registered investors hit 13.2cr but monthly signups slow

India's stock market is seeing a major shift: registered investors have jumped from 2.7 crore in FY2019 to 13 crore in April 2026, later reaching 13.2 crore by July 2026.

This huge leap is thanks to easier digital sign-ups and financial education drives, including nearly 18,000 awareness events in FY26 that reached around 9.4 lakh participants.

Still, the pace of new sign-ups has slowed lately, dropping to about 10.9 lakh per month so far in FY2027 compared to the high of 17.5 lakh in FY2025, likely because it has normalized after the surge during the retail-investing boom.