India's retail inflation climbs to 5.54% in September 2026
Business
India's retail inflation climbed to 5.54% in September 2026, up from 4.83% in August, mainly because food prices shot up.
The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation pointed out that food inflation reached 7.74%, putting extra pressure on household budgets across the country.
Onions up 108.09% in India
Both rural and urban areas felt the pinch, with food inflation at 8.06% and 7.18%.
Onion prices led the way, up 108.09% compared to last year.