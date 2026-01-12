India's retail inflation ticks up, but still super low

What's changing and why it matters

Big update ahead: January will see a new CPI base year (moving from 2012 to 2024), so the way inflation is measured will shift to include more non-food stuff.

With prices staying this chill, the RBI cut its key interest rate to 5.25% and lowered its forecast for next year's inflation too.

If you're curious about how money moves and what shapes your wallet, this is worth keeping an eye on—it could mean cheaper loans or changes in what things cost day-to-day.