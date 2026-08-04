India's richest families boost deep tech with $467.1 million investments
India's richest families are now major players in deep tech: think AI, space tech, and semiconductors.
Their investments jumped from just $15.3 million in 2020 to $467.1 million by 2025, helping push total deep tech funding in India to over $1.3 billion.
It's clear: the old money is betting on the country's next-generation tech.
Family offices pursue long term investments
Unlike typical venture capitalists, these family offices invest for the long haul, sometimes sticking with startups for 15-20 years.
Average investments rose from $4.4 million in 2021 to $26 million by 2025 (about sixfold), and to $43.1 million year-to-date in 2026 (nearly tenfold since 2021).
Many are teaming up with specialized venture funds to make smarter bets.
Add in big government funding (like ₹833.89 crore for space tech), and you get success stories like Skyroot Aerospace and AI startup Emergent with family office support.