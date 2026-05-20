India's solar industry urges cap above ₹10 on power exchanges
Business
India's solar industry wants the electricity price cap on power exchanges raised above ₹10 per unit, saying the current limit makes it tough for companies to stay profitable and invest in new projects.
With heat waves pushing power demand to record highs, hitting 260.45 gigawatts recently, the industry says change is urgent.
Cap harms solar firms, regulators deciding
The cap stops solar firms from making up losses during slow periods and discourages investment in energy storage technology, which is key for handling future demand spikes.
Even a special higher-priced market hasn't helped much due to low interest from buyers.
The solar sector has taken its case to regulators, who are now deciding what happens next.