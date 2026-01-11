India's space-tech startups are hiring like never before
India's space-tech scene is buzzing, with startups racing to hire talent for everything from building satellites to launching rockets.
Companies like Digantara, Skyroot Aerospace, and Agnikul Cosmos are at the forefront, driven by rising government interest and fresh investment.
The demand isn't just big—it's specialized.
Why it matters for you
If you're into tech or dreaming of a career that's literally out of this world, there's a lot happening right now.
Startups want people skilled in AI, machine learning, satellite imaging, and more—think computer vision or thermal engineering.
As launch costs drop and new tech matures (plus ISRO is teaming up with startups), jobs in this field are set to grow.
Bengaluru & Hyderabad: India's new space hubs
Bengaluru and Hyderabad have become the go-to cities for space-tech innovation—thanks to top research labs, supportive colleges like IIT Hyderabad, and lower costs.
If you're looking for where the action is (and maybe your next job), these cities should be on your radar.