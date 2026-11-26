Maharashtra's sugar output is expected to fall sharply from last year's 11.25 million tons to 8.69 million tons, while Karnataka will see a drop from 6.18 million tons to 4.62 million tons.

Both states lost cane area due to tough weather, making up most of the national dip.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh kept its cane fields steady but might still see a slight decrease in production, though it remains a key player this season.