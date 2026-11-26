India's sugar production to fall 15% to 26.5 million tons
India's sugar production is set to drop by 15% this season, hitting just 26.5 million tons, the lowest in 10 seasons, or since 2016-17.
The main reasons? Less land for sugarcane and unpredictable weather, especially in Maharashtra and Karnataka.
Maharashtra and Karnataka lead decline
Maharashtra's sugar output is expected to fall sharply from last year's 11.25 million tons to 8.69 million tons, while Karnataka will see a drop from 6.18 million tons to 4.62 million tons.
Both states lost cane area due to tough weather, making up most of the national dip.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh kept its cane fields steady but might still see a slight decrease in production, though it remains a key player this season.